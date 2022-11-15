FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., arrives to speak before former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Nov. 6, 2022, in Miami. Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)