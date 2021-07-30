FILE - In this July 19 2021 file photo, employees check out customers at 2nd Street second hand store in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus. Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health care providers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering, Friday, July 30. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)