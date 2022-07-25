FILE - Homes in suburban Salt Lake City are shown, April 13, 2019. According to a new study released Monday, July 25, 2022, by the U.S. Census Bureau, by age 26 more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same general area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)