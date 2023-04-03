A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tokyo. Oil prices soared more than 5% after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. Shares in Asia were mixed on Monday and the dollar rose against the Japanese yen. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)