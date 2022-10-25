Attorney Benjamin Crump, third from right, addresses the media alongside 17-year-old Erik Cantu's family during a press conference held to update the public about his current medical condition in front of the Bexar County Courthouse in San Antonio, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Cantu was shot multiple times by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand on Oct. 2. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)