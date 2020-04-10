Birds fly past the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises in Washington September 9, 2013. White House efforts to convince the U.S. Congress to back military action against Syria are not only failing, they seem to be stiffening the opposition. That was the assessment on Sunday, not of an opponent but of an early and ardent Republican supporter of Obama's plan for attacking Syria, the influential Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee, Mike Rogers. Congress will be in session on Monday for the first time since the August recess. Debate on Syria could begin in the full Senate this week, with voting as early as Wednesday. The House of Representatives could take up the issue later this week or next. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT)