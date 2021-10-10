FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2007 file photo, Lt. Gen. Raymond T. Odierno, who serves as the commanding general of Multi-National Corps-Iraq, gives an update on conditions, where he has served in his current leadership capacity since Dec. 2006 during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army's chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was 67. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)