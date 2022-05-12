People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the three missiles launched from the North's capital region on Thursday afternoon flew toward the waters off the country's eastern coast. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)