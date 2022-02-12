Afghan protesters hold placards and shout slogans against U.S. during a protest condemning President Joe Biden's decision, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. President Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)