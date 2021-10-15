FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, people wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets at an Apple Store in Beijing. Amazon’s audiobook service Audible and phone apps for reading the holy books of Islam and Christianity have disappeared from the Apple store in mainland China, in the latest examples of the country’s tightening rules for internet firms. Audible said in a statement Friday, Oct. 15, that it removed its app from the Apple store in mainland China last month “due to permit requirements.” (AP Photo/Andy Wong)