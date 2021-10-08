FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 file photo, lawyer Stefan Waterkamp covers the face of accused Josef S. as they arrive at a courtroom in Brandenburg, Germany. A 100-year-old man on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II has told a German court that he is innocent. The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)