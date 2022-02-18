Waves crash over the Newhaven harbour breakwater and lighthouse, as Storm Eunice hits Newhaven, on the south coast of England, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors Friday amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare "red" weather warning, meaning there is a danger to life, across southern England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)