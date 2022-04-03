FILE - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a hearing on worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, on March 10, 2022. Secret intelligence is playing an unusually public role in the war in Ukraine. Intelligence agencies, especially in the U.S. and Britain, have been remarkably willing to share their assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)