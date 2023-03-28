FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel at Washington and Lee University, March 21, 2023, in Lexington, Va. A federal judge has ruled that Pence will have to testify before a grand jury. Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)