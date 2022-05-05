In this photo provided by the Wisconsin Humane Society, two people at the humane society's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee provide care to a female bald eagle that later tested positive for the avian influenza, April 8, 2022. The female bird had been captured earlier in the day from a lakeside neighborhood after neighbors noticed it on the ground beneath the nest. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports this new avian influenza strain has been found in 33 states, with eagles affected in at least 15. Officials also say the bird flu is more widespread and affecting more wild bird species compared to the last outbreak in 2015. (Wisconsin Humane Society via AP)