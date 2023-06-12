FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walkout at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on May 11, 2023. Funding for schools, literacy programs and special education teachers in Oregon — a state where 60% of third graders are not reading at grade level — could be jeopardized by a Republican walkout that has stalled hundreds of bills and ground the Legislature to a partisan halt for over a month. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)