FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2021 file photo, people clear debris and damaged belongings from their homes in the Queens borough of New York. Floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida have long receded but Northeast residents still in the throes of recovery are being hit with another unexpected blow: Thousands of families without flood insurance are now swamped with financial losses after runoff from the fierce storm submerged basements, cracked foundations and destroyed valuable belongings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)