President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable meeting with CEOs of electric utilities in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs. Biden is traveling to Virginia on Thursday to call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost of medications. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)