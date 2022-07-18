FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2021. Hice has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. The subpoena orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, his lawyer said in a court filing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)