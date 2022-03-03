FILE - A worker at a Ukrainian gas station Volovets in western Ukraine on Oct. 7, 2015. European governments are scrambling to reduce their energy dependency on Russia and bracing for potential disruption to critical natural gas supplies as the war in Ukraine sends prices to record highs. Natural gas prices hit a new record high Thursday as restrictions on oil and gas supplies — either through Western sanctions or Russian retaliation — was increasingly treated as a possibility on the eighth day of the war. (AP Photo/Pavlo Palamarchuk, File)