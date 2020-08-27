FILE - In this July 13, 2015, file photo, then Disney chief strategy officer Kevin Mayer visits the company's "accelerator" space in Glendale, Calif. TikTok CEO Mayer resigned Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is a security risk. His resignation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its U.S. operations to an American company within 90 days. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)