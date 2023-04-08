FILE - Elephants in the Chobe National Park in Botswana on March 3, 2013. In Africa's Okavango delta, drilling for oil exploration, as well as human-caused climate change, has altered the landscape that so many people and wildlife species rely on. Nearby Chobe National Park has seen a decline in river quality partly due to its burgeoning tourism industry, a study found. (AP Photo/Charmaine Noronha, File)