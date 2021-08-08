FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, California Highway Patrol officer Troy Christensen runs a driver's license after stopping a motorist along Interstate 5 who was suspected of speeding in Anaheim, Calif. The number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic, and motorists are continuing to speed, tailgate and zigzag through traffic. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)