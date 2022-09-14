Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in the recently retaken city of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)