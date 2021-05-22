A 6-year-old boy was shot to death Friday on a Southern California highway in what police said was a road-rage attack.
Aiden Leos was on his way to ki
ndergarten when a person driving by in a white sedan fired multiple shots. One of the bullets hit the boy who was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger side, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said, describing the tragedy as “some type of road-rage incident,” according to ABC News.
The shooting ensued after Aiden’s mother — who was uninjured — showed the middle finger to the driver of the white car who had cut her off, according to The New York Post.
“She [Aiden’s mother] was merging to the right side to get away from this person, and as you can see if you go online and look at the photos, there’s one bullet shot in the trunk that went through the trunk and right through my nephew,” said John Cloonan, the boy’s uncle, according to KABC-TV.
“Mommy, my tummy hurts,” Aiden allegedly said after being shot, according to his sister Alexis Cloonan.
The shooter — who remains at large — was possibly driving a newer model of a Volkswagen wagon sedan, Olivera said, according to KABC-TV. The boy’s mother said that a woman was driving the vehicle and a man was in a passenger seat, but she could not tell who fired the shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.