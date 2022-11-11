Phillip Slaughter, who served in the U.S. Army for 18 years, poses in his home Nov. 10, 2022, in Clarksville, Tenn. Framed on his wall on the right are memorabilia from a military assignment in South Korea where he worked as a logistics trainer. On the left is the logo for his company in which he helps service members transition into the civilian workforce. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)