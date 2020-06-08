This May 31, 2020 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)