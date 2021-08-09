In this photo made on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Cindy Cicchinelli uses her Peloton exercise machine in the workout room of her Pittsburgh townhouse. Cicchinelli says she has become a dedicated Peloton user after going to her gym in Pittsburgh for years, she said the convenience is what has sold her. The pandemic is reshaping America's fitness industry and ushering in a new era of home workouts and virtual classes. High-end exercise equipment maker Peloton is breaking ground Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on its first U.S. factory in Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)