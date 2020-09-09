FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. At the governor's request, the South Dakota Department of Tourism aired a Fox News ad narrated by Gov. Noem that premiered alongside her speech at the Republican National Convention. The 30-second spot, which cost taxpayers $819,000, advertises the state as a place open for visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)