FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, people sit outdoors to watch a movie as part of a program offered by the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Gardens, Fla. Elected officials such as Florida's governor have argued against reimposing restrictions, saying many of the newly infected are young and otherwise healthy. But younger people, too, face the possibility of severe infection and death. And authorities worry that older, more vulnerable people could be next. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)