This combination photo shows Elizabeth Cole wearing her wedding gown with her dog Holly at her home in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 26, 2020, left, and Cole in the same gown with her dog McGee on her wedding day on May 26, 2001. To celebrate her anniversary, Cole surprised her spouse by putting on her wedding gown from 19 years ago, recreated their reception menu and enlisted one of her four kids to DJ their first-dance song. And the priest who married them offered a special blessing on Zoom with friends and family joining in. (Elizabeth Cole, left, and Jessica Tampas Photography via AP)