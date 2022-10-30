FILE - Michael Taylor, also known as "The Armed Fisherman", walks along Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., with his 2-year-old daughter Ocean and his assault rifle and fishing gear, on July 3, 2021. Advocates say permitless carry makes people safer. Opponents say it makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)