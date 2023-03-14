State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh prepares to speak before the Nebraska Legislature Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln, Neb. Cavanaugh is in her third week of an effort to filibuster every bill that comes before the Legislature this session — even the ones she supports. The effort is a protest against conservatives' advancement of a bill that would outlaw gender-affirming therapies for those 18 and younger. Cavanaugh has declared she will "burn the session to the ground" in an effort to stymie the bill. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)