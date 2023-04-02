Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Murillo, right, runs up hill as part of his physical training at Ft. Bragg on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Fayetteville, N.C. Obesity in the U.S. military surged during the pandemic, new research shows. Nearly 10,000 active duty Army soldiers became newly obese between February 2019 and June 2021, after restricted duty and limited exercise led to higher body mass scores. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)