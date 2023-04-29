FILE — Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking garage in the Financial District of New York, April 18, 2023, in New York. After the deadly collapse of a parking structure in lower Manhattan, New York City building officials swept through dozens of parking garages and ordered four of them to immediately shutter because of structural issues that "deteriorated to the point where they were now posing an immediate threat to public safety." (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)