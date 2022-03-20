FILE - Census Bureau Director nominee Robert Santos, testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, Thursday, July 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Santos said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, that he has gone on a listening tour with stakeholders and the agency is making permanent community outreach efforts in an effort to restore any trust that was lost following attempts by the Trump administration to politicize the nation's head count. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)