Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza stands in a glass cage in a courtroom during announcement of the verdict on appeal at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 31, 2023. The prominent opposition figure survived what he believes were attempts to poison him in 2015 and 2017. He nearly died from kidney failure in the first instance and suspects poisoning but no cause was determined. He was hospitalized with a similar illness in 2017 and put into a medically induced coma. His wife said doctors confirmed he was poisoned. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)