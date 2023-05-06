In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video camera, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Government's Sentencing Memorandum, Peter Schwartz circled in red is shown using a canister of pepper spray against officers on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Schwartz on Friday, May 5, 2023, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. (Justice Department via AP)