Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on the followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the government Palace, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)