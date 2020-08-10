FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2020, file photo, pro-China supporters display a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. sanctions outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong. China has announced Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)