This Sunday, March 7, 2021, photo released by the City of Boulder shows the smashed windshield of a Terradyne light armored patrol vehicle at the Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colo. Boulder Police confirms three members of their SWAT team were injured with bricks and rocks. They also say their armored rescue vehicle and fire truck sustained heavy damage. Authorities say they will seek criminal charges against participants in a massive party near the University of Colorado that devolved into a violent confrontation with police this weekend. (Boulder Police Department/ City of Boulder via AP)