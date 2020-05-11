FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo protesters calling for the end of Gov Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders march around the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. More Americans disapprove than approve of protests that have taken place across the country against restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new poll by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)