FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 file photo, Manchester United player Marcus Rashford visits FareShare Greater Manchester at New Smithfield Market, Manchester, England. The British government has made another U-turn and now says it will provide free meals to disadvantaged children over upcoming holidays. That follows a hugely popular campaign to fight child hunger by Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned the 23-year-old striker after his team’s Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 to inform him of the decision. (Mark Waugh/FareShare via AP, File)