A church burned by an angry Muslim mob is seen in Jaranwala near Faisalabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. A Muslim mob went on a rampage Wednesday, attacking a Christian area in eastern Pakistan, burning a church and damaging two others, police said. The attackers also demolished a man's house after accusing him of desecrating Islam's holy book and attacked several other Christian homes. (AP Photo/Avid Waqar)