FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Rita Hart answers a question during a debate with Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hartwants Congress to overturn her state-certified defeat for a House seat. But Hart's effort is prompting awkward divisions within her party. Democrats reacted with uniform fury at Donald Trump’s unfounded drive to reverse his own presidential election loss by throwing out state-certified returns he didn't like. Hart says she’s found 22 uncounted ballots, which she says would make her the victor over Miller-Meeks. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)