Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Police said the pair allegedly stabbed and killed multiple people in various locations between the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, on Sunday morning, and are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)