Cashier Druhan Parker, center, works behind a plexiglass shield Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as he checks out shoppers at an Ulta beauty store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. The pandemic has forced people to spend more time with themselves than ever. Along the way, it has reshaped and broadened the way many think about and prioritize how they treat themselves — what has come to be called self-care. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)