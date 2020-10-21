FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, Jeanne Moser, center, of East Kingston, N.H., watches as President Donald Trump reaches out to touch a photo of her son, Adam Moser, during an event to declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Adam was 27 when he died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. The coronavirus outbreak and the Trump administration's response to the pandemic have been a dominating theme in this year's presidential race. That has overshadowed debate over how to handle the nation's drug overdose crisis, which has contributed to the deaths of more than 470,000 Americans over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)