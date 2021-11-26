Dredging barges operated by illegal miners converge on the Madeira river, a tributary of the Amazon river, searching for gold, in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.25, 2021. Hundreds of mining barges have arrived during the past two weeks after rumors of gold spread, with environmentalists sounding the alarm about the unprecedented convergence of boats in the sensitive ecosystem. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)