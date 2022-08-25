FILE - Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz checks the status of voting machines that apparently failed to work correctly, causing long delays in election results being released on Nov, 8, 2016 in Pueblo, Colo. In Pueblo County, election officials are preparing for every possibility during the November general election. Ortiz oversees elections as the clerk and recorder in Pueblo County, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost four years later. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)